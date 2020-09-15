7 E-Books That Might Inspire Students to Become Writers

Inspiration to create can come from various places and mediums, but books are one of the most powerful ones. There is nothing like being compelled by a storyline with relatable characters. And even if it is a non-fiction, it still can be an inspiring read.

And some novels are designed to make you think, “maybe I should start writing myself.” Whether you want to be a fiction writer, journalist, blogger, or academic writer – some texts will motivate you to start. Of course, creating a horror story and helping students that ask, “can you write a research paper for me?” is different in detail, but the passion for language is the same.

The popularization and market growth of ebooks makes it even easier. Here is a list of amazing and exciting reads that inspire one to start writing.

1. On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King

This is an excellent book that combines two main narratives – the memoir of Stephen King and his writing advice. And it is exactly what makes it so compelling. King is one of the world-known fiction authors, and he shares his humble beginnings and gives hope and motivation for readers to create.

It is definitely an important piece for those who want to pursue a career in literature. Not only does it show the true process of creating a text. But it also gives a valuable insight into what writing is about for Stephen King (spoiler: it is about giving value for readers, and author, and eventually getting happy).

This book is a real bestseller, and it possibly can change your perspective on the matter.

2. M Train by Patti Smith

It is a truly magnificent book written by an author, poet, and musician Patti Smith. She called it “a roadmap to my life” and for a reason. It is a sophisticatedly-narrated guide into creativity and various cafes where she used to go to write. The main theme of this piece is to live creatively and be creative every day, in every space. It is extremely motivating for those who think that they have no time for writing.

It is a mix of personal stories and the ways any art changes lives. It is a wonderful journey around the world illustrated with Polaroid pictures (for a paper version, of course).

3. Zen in the Art of Writing by Ray Bradbury

It is a rather small collection of essays written by another classic author. They are funny, relatable, clever, and inspiring. And the best part – you can start from any essay you want or go back to the piece you liked the most.

Ray Bradbury gives insight into how he wrote some of his most known novels and stories. He also paints a vivid picture of what it’s like to be a writer. And he provides an endless resource of incredible phrases that become quotes instantly.

If you are interested in writing fiction and want to be more confident in your abilities – this one’s for you. But, overall, it is an exciting read for almost anyone.

4. Word by Word by Kory Stamper

If you think that a book about dictionaries and words cannot be a page-turner, you are wrong. Kory Stamper did exactly this – turned language and the way we use it into both educational and fun read. And there is nothing more enjoyable for an author than playing with words.

This is a book about the world of dictionaries, how we define terms, and what we include. There are also many interesting stories, like the first time “OMG” was used. A bit of linguistics can get your creative juices flowing.

5. Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes

It might not be a typical pick for such a list, but what an extraordinary book it is. Don Quixote is a story that has many layers, and one of them is the power of literature. The main character was so involved in the literary world that it became more real for him than anything else. And this is what a great novel can do – take you to an absolutely new dimension.

And the story is incredibly interesting with all the adventures and well-built characters. You cannot go wrong with such a classic novel.

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron

This is a well-known book for all authors. The main premise is to overcome writer’s block, but it works for any artist, whether you are into painting or embroidery. It is a perfect guide, based on Julia Cameron’s personal experience, to find the will to make something artistic. It also helps to overcome internal barriers and insecurities that come with this.

The best part about this book is that it is extremely practical; it has multiple exercises and the whole plan on what to do. So if you are in need of guidance, it is for you.

7. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

This is an excellent book for those who want to start but do not know where. It is a fascinating book about writing a first draft that has to be bad; this is just how it works. There is also plenty of great advice on all parts of building a story, from characters to a plot. Anne Lamott covers almost everything you might need to consider when working on a piece.

But besides the practicality of this text, it is also very motivational. The author shares a powerful statement that the most important part of writing is the process itself.

In Summary

This list features different types of texts because inspiration can come from unexpected places. Whether it is a practical guide, memoir, or fiction – the essential part is its message. Maybe some of these ebooks will help one to overcome insecurities about writing and boost their will to create. But even if you are not into that, there is still a lot to learn from them or just to have a good time.

Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.