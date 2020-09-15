8 Best Ebook Reader Devices for Students

Students are supposed to read a lot to develop critical thinking, collect evidence to their ideas, and write academic papers in a sophisticated manner. Studying is mostly about reading because, as of now, there is no other way to condense valuable information rather than a book.

At the same time, many students are avid readers of novels and fiction. They literally devour books in their spare time. However, reading is quite expensive today. Books in hardcover can cost dozens or even hundreds of dollars.

Thus, many students feel the need to shift from hardcover books to much cheaper electronic versions. You can have as many books as you want in a small device like that. Moreover, such devices work both online and offline and are a sustainable alternative to paper.

No surprise that the industry of ebook readers is thriving. Various manufacturers compete for the market share by adding new features and improving the quality of their devices.

However, there are still industry leaders that are a benchmark for others. That is why we asked Amy Payton, a paper writer, and an enthusiastic reader, to name the best ebook reader devices. These brands and their advantages will be discussed below.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

One of the first ebook readers that revolutionized book writing and popularized ebooks was Kindle. It is a project of Amazon, which originally was designed as an online bookstore. The creators invested a lot in Kindle, striving to offer more to their buyers.

Today, every new ebook reader series surprises readers with new features such as longer battery life, adjustable light, audiobooks feature, and more. The brand is quite well-known, with many people willing to pay more for the quality Amazon offers. When asked what ebook reader they know, people would most likely say Kindle.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

The Amazon Kindle model of 2019 offers a slim design with lots of screen features for making your reading comfortable. You can adjust the backlight to minimize the eve strain. In addition, this device is absolutely waterproof.

The price, though, is one of the biggest drawbacks of the model. A customer should pay 150% of the Kindle Paperwhite price for its warm-adjustable backlight. Many find it too much, but those who read a lot and tried the Oasis screen feature, indeed find it worthy of the investment.

Kobo Clara HD

The Kobo Clara HD is also well-known among readers who like to borrow books from public libraries. Downloaded and purchased books are also available to read, but public library support is what makes the Kobo Clara HD distinctive from other brands.

The ebook reader is very small and light. You can carry it literally in every bag you have. Moreover, various font features can help you adjust the screen the way you find comfortable. The only obvious drawback of the Kobo Clara HD compared with the Amazon Kindle is that it is not waterproof. But if you are cautious enough, you’ll never notice that.

Kobo Libra H2O

Another version of the ebook reader offered by Kobo is a must-have for readers who look for excellent format support. Ironically, you can literally read every file in this ebook reader except for Kindle books.

The rest of the functions that make this ebook reader stand out are the physical page-turn button, adjustable font and light, and water-resistance. Yet, this version of Kobo readers does not support library subscription.

Onyx Boox Note2

This ebook reader is known for its ability to show literally any document format you may need. It can also function as an Android tablet and a monochrome second monitor. The Onyx Boox Note2 can even access Google Play and download apps. However, of course, not every app is displayed correctly.

As an ebook reader, it can boast with long battery life and a note-taking pen that allows editing files and adding bookmarks. The only obvious drawback of this ebook reader device is the automatic Wi-Fi switch-off in a sleep mode.

Onyx Boox Max3

Those people who love reading from a big screen should pay attention to this device. Its 13.3-inch screen is very comfortable for reading and taking notes. Moreover, you can use it as a tablet that is powered by Android as a second screen. For those involved in art, this device is perfect for drawing.

The best feature of this ebook reader is that it has an extreme battery that lasts up to 4 weeks in a stand-by mode. Also, you can adjust the screen features and font to meet your needs. This ebook reader is best for those who read academic and technical literature.

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 3

The main feature of this ebook reading device is its warm, color-changing light that can be adjusted as per your needs during reading. The screen is amazing and is boosted with the presence of physical page-turn buttons.

This ebook reader supports various formats, including ePUB. However, Amazon’s superior ebook selection is still much larger. Also, this reader does not work with library books and has a very limited store selection.

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight Plus

This reader is another version of the Barnes & Noble ebook reading device with even more advanced hardware. This device offers an adjustable light and a big screen to make reading comfortable.

However, many users report a lack of format support, library subscription, and software bugs. This device is best for those who know exactly what formats they will read and do not need their ebook reader to go the extra mile and offer more advanced features.

Final Words

Ebook readers are evolving, adjusting to the needs of customers. Every new model improves the existing functions and adds new features to make the reading process even more comfortable.

Our advice is to study the market before making a purchase. The choice should be made based on your academic interests, design expectations, and, finally, price.

