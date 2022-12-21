7 of the Best Novels That Have Been Made into Great Movies

Many novels have been made into movies and needless to say, they’ve done well. It has also been proven beneficial for movie producers and distributors as the smoke was already in the air due to the novel’s popularity. However, such movies are not appreciated by everyone.

The reason being, when a novel is converted into a movie, some of its story is changed while some is skipped. A difference in the storyline is what disappoints the fans of the particular novel. It is mainly why many people believe that you should always read the book before or after watching the movie so that you’re aware of the actual storyline. It is especially correct for novels and movies based on a true story.

In this article today, we’re going to list down some of the best novels that have been made into movies. If you haven’t read them before, you need to add them to your bucket list right away. They include:

Pride and Prejudice

The movie, Pride and Prejudice, is based on a classic love story by Jane Austen who is an English novelist, popularly known for exploring the dependence of women on marriage. The movie, as mentioned earlier, is a bit different than the novel as it revolves around a more realistic approach. In this movie, Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, two enemies turned lovers, come into play with their turbulent relationship.

The Devil Wears Prada

There’s no other movie that fashion enthusiasts have enjoyed more than the Devil Wears Prada. Released in 2006, it’s still enjoyed by fashion lovers and has become a fashion classic of all time. It’s based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger. Though the movie is glamorized by the performance of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the book is still worth reading as it has the central idea.

The Princess Diaries

If you haven’t read or watched the princess diaries growing up, you’ve missed out on a lot. It’s truly an amazing novel that revolves around a Cinderella story. The only difference between the movie and the novel is that they’ve given a modern twist in the movie while the novel is simple. If anything, the Princess Diaries is sure to strike nostalgia, taking you back to your favorite school days.

The Shawshank Redemption

Whether you ask a teen or an adult, the Shawshank Redemption is everyone’s favorite movie. It’s known as one of the best movies in history and has had the highest IMDb ratings. It’s based on the book, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, by Stephen King. With Morgan Freeman in the lead role, it remains on top of our list of all-time favorites. Its novel is also worth staying up all night and reading.

The Color Purple

The color purple is an old movie from 1985; however, it’s still admired by many people due to its amazing storyline and great performance by the actors involved. It’s based on the novel by Alice Walker who’s an American novelist and social activist. The novel, the color purple, has won the National Book Award for Fiction as well as the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. If you strongly feel about abuse and oppression, it’s a must-read for you.

It

It is an amazing horror movie that revolves around a shape-shifting killer. It has two parts. The first part was released in 2017 followed by its second part in 2019. Even though it’s a horror movie, it’s enjoyed by children around the world. Based on the novel by Stephen King, if you cannot watch horror movies, you can read the novel instead. In fact, many people are of the view that the novel explains everything more clearly compared to the movie.

The Harry Potter Series

Although everyone has read the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling, they’re still worth mentioning. The Harry Potter series will definitely never get old. Even after years, many parents make their children watch Harry Potter movies and read the novels. Of course, it’s a great pastime and one cannot deny that it has many life lessons that children may not get from school.

The Takeaway

There are plenty of novels that have been made into movies. Some movies follow the exact storyline given in the novel while others are only inspired by a specific novel. Nevertheless, the ones mentioned above are a must read for everyone out there, people of all age groups and genders.

