Here is how to read or listen to the Harry Potter series for free

The Harry Potter series has been among the most loved and read book series in recent times, one that inspired an entire generation of book lovers. In fact, so popular the book series has been that we have an entire film series on it. Needless to say, the films too proved to be equally successful as well.

That said, reading the books, page by page has a different allure of its own. It’s like the suspense building inside of you. Your inner self goes at work giving shape to what you have read as you go through the words. Eventually, you drift into that world as the story progresses. It is this charm that has ensured books, in whatever form it can be, continues to thrive even when there are countless other ways to keep ourselves entertained.

Now, so much for the popularity of the Harry Potter series as well as the romance of actually reading the books, how about getting to read it all completely for free? That can be a reality thanks to Amazon that has made available the Harry Potter series for free via the Kindle Unlimited Library. As the rollingstone website stated, all that you need to do is sign up for the Kindle Unlimited service for which Amazon has announced a month-long free trial subscription offer.

That should mean ample time for the bookworms to make their way through the seven eBook titles in the Harry Potter series within a month. If you’d need more time, there is a two-month Kindle Unlimited plan as well that is available at a discounted price of $4.99. That is 75 percent less than the original price of $9.99.

Also, you need not own a Kindle e-reader to read the Harry Potter eBooks. Rather, it can be done via any device that has the Kindle app installed. That can be a smartphone, a tablet, and a PC. However, if you wish to actually buy the eBooks, that too is available for a one-time payment of $63. That way, you own the eBooks and you can read them as many times as you want, with no time limit being applicable as well.

Similarly, for those who are more drawn to the classic appeal of the paper books, the entire series is available for $50. The paper books come with a slipcover as well that acts to protect the books from getting damaged and can be a nice addition to your bookshelf. Plus, there is also the hardcover version of the book available as well, which however comes for $135. The price is inclusive of an elaborate cardboard trunk, something that you will like to flaunt.

For those who’d prefer to listen to the Harry Potter series instead of reading them, the same is available in audiobook format as well via Audible. The Amazon-owned company is also offering a free trial offer for a month, during which new subscribers can download and listen to the audiobooks. This can actually be more beneficial than reading as you will continue to have access to the audiobooks even if you cancel your subscription before the end of the month-long free trial period.