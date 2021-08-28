Surface Duo 2 makes Geekbench appearance with SD 888 SoC and 8 GB RAM

The Surface Duo 2 has long been in the making, with intermittent rumors and leaks bringing it to the limelight once in a while. Take for instance the latest instance where the Surface Duo successor has been spotted in a Geekbench listing that revealed some key specs of the device. Those include a Snapdragon 888 that would be making up the core of the foldable phone along with Android 11 for the OS, MySmartPrice reported.

The move to include SD 888 for the heart of the phone can be considered a natural development considering that’s the latest and greatest processor Qualcomm has to offer at the moment. Microsoft had earlier opted for the Snapdragon 855 chipset for the first-gen Surface Duo when it was launched back in August 2020, a weird move at best considering that all flagships at the time came with the more updated SD 865 chipset.

While an older processor can’t be considered the sole reason the Surface Duo failed to make it big in the markets, it was still demeaning for buyers to splurge the around $1500 that the device was priced when launched when less than that could fetch a flagship phone with more powerful internals. Clearly, Microsoft’s plans to highlight the dual-screen aspect didn’t work, more so when a half-baked software didn’t do justice enough to the dual displays. Plus, the camera too was far from impressive.

Cut short to the Surface Duo 2 and the spec bump to SD 888 should do wonders. Having Android 11 running the entire is good too though let’s hope the software has been optimized to make the most of the twin displays. Also, it is going to be an 8 GB RAM this time, which too is an improvement over the 6 GB RAM that the first-gen model came with. Performance scores aren’t exciting though, 1091 for single-core and 3517 in multi-core mode, both of which are decent at best and match well with other devices powered by the SD 855 chipset.

Windows Central is also claiming a three-lens camera arrangement this time. That will include a 12 MP primary cam that would be complemented by a telephoto lens and a wide-angle sensor. An earlier leak had pointed to the camera module having a beveled surface to compensate for the outward protrusion the module will have. With the beveled surface for the camera module, both the displays will fit in nicely when pushed all the way back.

Apart from these, a bigger battery and displays having higher refresh rates are also being speculated. Microsoft is expected to launch the new Surface Duo 2 by end-September or in October. Stay tuned!