Amazon de-lists Bookwire titles as price negotiation fails

Amazon said e-books distributed by the German digital distribution and publishing services company will no longer be available on its platform, PublishersWeekly reported. This has been the result of wide-ranging disagreements on pricing terms between the two companies. Bookwire’s existing agreement with Amazon expired earlier this year, with no new agreement in sight. This impasse has resulted in Amazon removing Bookwire’s e-book titles from its platform, impacting readers worldwide.

In a letter addressed to customers, Bookwire cited declining margins and increased costs as reasons for being unable to accept Amazon’s proposed terms. The company reassured its clientele that it’s actively seeking a resolution to the standoff, emphasizing that it’s not in Amazon customers’ long-term interests to limit access to such a wide array of titles. Bookwire highlighted its commitment to finding a swift and equitable solution to ensure a sustainable and fruitful partnership with Amazon.

Amazon, on its part, countered these claims by asserting that Bookwire insisted on terms that would represent a significant step backward in economics from their longstanding agreement. According to Amazon’s statement, months of negotiations failed to yield a mutually acceptable solution, leading to the termination of their contract. Consequently, Amazon was compelled to remove the e-book content distributed by Bookwire to comply with contractual obligations.

Meanwhile, the exact number of delisted titles remains undisclosed, it’s significant to note that Bookwire distributes a vast catalog of over a million titles for approximately 2,300 publishing companies across the globe. Although Bookwire primarily operates in Germany, its reach extends to markets in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish, among others.

The clash between Amazon and Bookwire underscores the complexities and challenges of digital distribution in the modern publishing landscape. It raises questions about the power dynamics between online retailers and content distributors, as well as the impact on authors, publishers, and readers.