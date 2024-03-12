Using Your Library Card for Kindle

Traditionally, you need a library card to access physical books and library facilities. But in today’s digital world, things have changed, as we all know. Today, we read e-books on e-readers, thus transforming the way we access information.

Does it mean your library card has become useless?

Not at all! In fact, library cards now have an additional role. You can use them for your Kindle reading as well.

Given the growing popularity and usage of e-readers, an increasing number of libraries are collaborating with digital book lending platforms such as OverDrive. This partnership allows people to borrow audiobooks and e-books remotely. So, anyone with a library membership can access digital books for free and read them on various devices, including Kindle e-readers.

Simply log into the digital lending service with your credentials and explore the online catalogue much like you would in the physical library. Select the e-book. If it is available in Kindle format, you can read it directly on your device or download it for manual transfer.

This is a great option for Kindle users on a budget. E-books are often cheaper than hardcover or paperback counterparts, but they can still add up in price. But if you have a library card, you can eliminate these costs while still being able to access bestsellers, new releases, classics, and more.

In addition, you will contribute towards sustainability because you will not have to accumulate piles of books that you might only read once. Borrowing digital books means fewer printed books and less consumption of valuable resources on the planet.

The integration of public libraries and digital reading will stay relevant in the increasingly digital world. At the same time, Kindle is like a lifetime gadget for exploring literature, which keeps improving with the user’s needs and interests.

So, your library card can become your Kindle’s best friend.