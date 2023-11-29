Apple introduces new ‘Year in Review’ feature, reveals the most read books of 2023

Apple Books today unveiled its selection of standout books and audiobooks for 2023. The company also took the opportunity to introduce “Year in Review,” a novel in-app feature designed to help readers commemorate the titles, authors, and genres that shaped their literary journey throughout the year.

With Year in Review, users can delve into personalized reading highlights from 2023, covering aspects like total reading time, the lengthiest book or audiobook completed, series accomplishments, most-read author and genre, and their highest-rated book. This information is presented in a user-friendly, visually engaging format that is easily shareable.

Accessible on iPhone and iPad within the Read Now tab under Top Picks, Year in Review caters to users who have completed at least three titles. Adding books or audiobooks to the review is a simple process—users can tap and hold on a book, select “Mark as Finished,” and even edit the finished date. For titles enjoyed outside the app, users can search for them in Apple Books and mark them as finished to seamlessly integrate them into their Year in Review.

Utilizing anonymized reader insights, Year in Review categorizes users into six distinct reader types, reflecting their literary preferences. These include The Contemporary for fans of trendy titles, The Completist for those who delve into series, The Seeker for nonfiction enthusiasts, The Wanderer for readers with diverse genre interests, The Deep Diver for those sticking to a single genre, and The Free Spirit for those with eclectic tastes across the literary landscape.

As users wrap up their Year in Review, they are treated to an overview of their reading year, featuring total books read, minutes spent reading, and a visually appealing grid of completed book covers. Simultaneously, Apple has unveiled its meticulously curated list of the best books and audiobooks of 2023, providing an additional avenue for exploration for avid Apple Books users.

Here are most read books of 2023 as revealed by Apple.

Top Nonfiction Books of 2023

Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex The Woman in Me by Britney Spears The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Books of 2023

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Happy Place by Emily Henry Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Top Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2023

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson

Top Fiction Audiobooks of 2023