Best eBooks About Football

American Football is one of the biggest sports in the world accumulating more than 400 million fans worldwide. The high-tense games full of excitement and entertainment in the NFL is what make this sport one of the best in the world.

However, football games are not the main source of entertainment and pleasure fans can get. The sport grew to a point where it has heavily impacted many other industries like the movie industry, gambling, advertisement, TV & broadcasting, and books.

In today’s article, we will focus on the best books that every football fan must-read. A sportsbook is great since it opens the curtains of the sport and provides you with information about all the things that are happening that are not available to the public’s eye.

Let’s find out the best football books that will fuel your NFL passion, where you can learn interesting facts about the sport like the NFL’s top 10 leaders in rushing yards.

Let’s dig in.

Never Ran, Never Will – Albert Samaha

Never Ran, Never Will is a cultural book that shows that football is more than just a sport. The book is about the cultural impact of the working-class, mostly black neighborhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn.

It focuses on its proud youth football team that all get together every day on the dusty field to play football despite being threatened by violence, poverty, and losing their homes to gentrification.

It shows the power of the people when they unite with the same goal to build a better life.

The Blind Side – Michael Lewis

This is another unfortunate story about a young man from his impoverished childhood with a crack-addicted mother, where the sport is the only way to run away from his troubles. Through the discovery of football, he has become the most successful, highly-paid player in the NFL, and the tough times were the fuel for this passion.

Newton’s Football: The Science Behind America’s Game – Allen St. John

This is one of the bestsellers in the American Football genre, which is quite unique since this book is unlike traditional sportsbooks we are used to. This book shows the fascinating links between physics and football explained in a great way that every fan can understand.

Questions like how is the West Coast Offensive like quantum mechanics? What lessons did Vince Lombardi glean from the brain of Sir Isaac Newton? Should the NFL ban helmets?

And other interesting topics that are not usually discussed.

Combining questions like these can determine the outcome of every football game, and you’ll never see football with the same eyes as before.

Paper Lion: Confessions of a Last-String Quarterback – George Plimpton

Sharing the experiences of talking his way into training camp with the Detroit Lions, practicing with the team, and all the things that are happening behind the scenes provide some great pleasure for every NFL fan, especially since it is painted in a characteristic way of George Plimpton POV.

He captures all the things that are athletes deal with by following the dream of making it into the big league. Basically, it is a story that narrates the path of every football beginner, which makes this book even better for athletes that are just starting this incredible journey.

Lost Champions: Four Men, Two Teams, and the Breaking of Pro Football’s Color Line – Gretchen Atwood

Most sports enthusiasts talk about the story of Jackie Robinson integrating major league baseball, but few people know that NFL integrated a year earlier, when Kenny Washington stepped on the field for the Los Angeles Rams.

But he wasn’t the only one. Four men broke pro football’s color line in 1946 when NFL owners first instituted a ban on black players through pro football’s re-integration.

This book is about the history of the NFL and all the problems and heart paths it encountered. If you are a true NFL fan then you must know your history and how the sport advanced into being one of the biggest sports in the world.