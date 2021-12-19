BinoBooks will let parents have customized e-StoryBooks for their kids

﻿

Here comes an innovative method to keep children engaged while also enabling them to grasp complex concepts easily. Its e-storybooks that parents can customize according to their requirements. To elaborate on this further, parents will be able to place orders for an e-storybook where the central character would be a depiction of their own child, Kingstonist reported. That would be in the form of a BitEmoji or Mii which will have the characteristics as spelled out by the parents.

This way, children are expected to better connect to the storybook as well as the central message it conveys, thereby enabling them to absorb even complex topics easily. This can also help improve communication between parents and their wards.

The company has already introduced their first book titled, Humans can’t fly but they can’ on December 4, 2021, and is currently on Kickstarter. The intention is to raise $5000 within January 4, 2022, which would support the various aspect of the book development process. The book can be a great holiday gift for the kids as well.

The technological aspect of the e-storybook project is being handled by a team of Computer Science students from Queen’s University. The CEO & Co-Founder of BinoBooks, Danielle Baxter who graduated from Queen’s only recently said they will be working on their next customizable storybook and work on the illustrations as well as the technology behind it all if they make it past the $5000 mark.

The illustrations are being handled by Devika Oza who is a senior graduate from Seneca College. Devika has extensive experience in the field of children’s books, concept art, book covers, drawings, and so on. Others in the team include Sydney Terry, Samantha Dassa, and Ayush Agarwal along with a few software developers from Queen’s University.

BinoBooks also has plans to offer books in more regional languages besides having more customization options. Baxter said they currently have ‘8 different skin tones, eight hairstyles, four hair colors, four eye colors, and two pairs of glasses’ to personalize the main character. Their ultimate goal is to represent all children though it’s too early for them to attempt anything of that sort.