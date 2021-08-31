Book.io launches Buy paper book get free e-book offer in Korea

How about getting the eBook version of the paper book you have just bought? The same is being done by the Korean online book platform Book.io. As jejutwn reported, the eBook is being provided for a year from the date of purchase of the paper book.

After the purchase of the book, buyers will have the option to borrow the eBook version of the same from Bookio for free for a duration of one year. Bookio said this is the first time that such a ‘bundle sale’ is being offered in Korea. Such a scheme can be a boon for students as well as those who love to read paper books but also have to travel a lot. With the eBook at their disposal, they can continue with the reading at all times even when they don’t have access to the physical book.

In what can be considered another huge advantage of the bundle sale feature is that the eBook will become available right after the book has been purchased, which is usually earlier than even the book has been physically delivered to the buyer. This way, buyers can start reading the eBook and later switch over to the paper book when the same is delivered. Also, eBooks has its own advantages as it allows notes to be taken, which can be a boon for students and researchers.

Apart from the bundle sale offer, Bookio is also providing the Addendum Registration feature wherein any additional data in ePUB or PDF format related to the book can be made available to the buyers as an appendix. Those can include references or other information delivered during lectures which can be of help to the reader.

The company meanwhile said they are in the process of developing an app that will allow for note-taking on eBook borrowed via its platform. The app will apply to Android devices and is set to be released soon.