SK7 Mobile offering unlimited eBook access with Kyobo Bookstore

South Korea-based SK7 Mobile announced it has tied up with Kyobo Bookstore to launch the Kyobo eBook plan that will provide subscribers access to the eBook service for 2-years. As newscj reported, there will be no restrictions on the number of eBooks borrowed during the period.

The South Korean budget phone brand said subscribers of the Kyobo eBook plan will be provided with the Sam Unlimited pass that will let them have access to the around 67,000 eBooks that the bookstore has to offer. As already stated, it is going to be an unlimited service where subscribers have the freedom to borrow as many eBooks that they wish each month. As it is, Sam Unlimited happens to be a monthly eBook service that Kyobo Bookstore offers.

Other highlights of the Kyobo eBook plan include a data allocation of 11 GB, post which, subscribers will have another 2 GB provided every day with no speed limits applicable. Once even that is exhausted, there is going to be unlimited data available but with speed throttled to 3 Mbps. Besides, there are unlimited voice calls and texts available, all for a monthly fee of 36,300 won.

Subscribers of the plan are provided with the new subscription voucher a day after joining while a regular delivery voucher is provided at the end of each month to those who continue with the plan. Kim Gwang-ju, the head of the MVNO business division within SK Telink meanwhile said more such plans are in the offing as social distancing becomes the new normal and people are looking for more ways to while away their time while staying at home.