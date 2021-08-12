Busan Port Authority in South Korea launch eBook reading platform for employees

The Busan Port Authority or BPA, a leading sea port terminal in South Korea has introduced an online eBook reading platform in its bid to encourage more to take up reading. As news1 reported, employees are required to subscribe to the service in order to borrow eBooks of their choice. The BPA said the service is completely free while there is no limit to the number of eBooks that subscribed members are able to borrow.

The eBook service has already become popular with the new generation of users who are familiar with the digital format of reading as well as related devices. This also is not an isolated development as the organization has been promoting the culture of reading for some time already.

Take for instance the organization’s efforts to set up a book cafe with the aim to develop a strong culture of reading among the employees. It is also organizing events where authors are invited for lecture sessions which goes to show the level of commitment the BPA has towards promoting the reading of books among the employees.

The BPA is also into organizing in-house events like reading review contests where people read the same book or those who have read the same book take part in discussions to share the knowledge they each have gained from the book. This not only promotes reading books but also socialize among themselves. The organization is also encouraging its employees to donate books to the needy.

Such efforts also have not gone unnoticed given that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded the BPA the ‘Korea Reading Management Excellent Workplace’ certification in 2020.