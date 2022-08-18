Capstone Interactive eBooks platform now more accessible to children with disabilities

Capstone announced its Capstone Interactive eBooks platform has been enhanced to be Section 508 compliant and WCAG 2.1-rated, the company announced in a press release. With the improvements incorporated, the Capstone Interactive platform is now going to be easily accessible to children having a vision, cognitive, physical, and hearing disabilities.

Among the other changes introduced is the integration of the platform with Capstone’s PebbleGo environment, the latter being a ‘subscription-based content hub for cross-curricular instruction and research.’ Subscribing to the above service will allow tutors and students access to Capstone Interactive eBooks via the eBooks tab. Tutors will also be able to share a link to an e-book, which the students can access via a single click. All of this is going to be beneficial as not only do the students and their mentors have easy access to more interactive content, but they will also be saved from keeping a tab on additional logins and website URLs.

“We can’t wait for educators and their students to see all of the amazing changes in Capstone Interactive, from a stunning visual design to the ease of use and functionality. The new platform really brings eBooks to life in a different way for readers and they are going to love it,” said Mick Demakos, Capstone Chief Digital Officer.

The platform is also mobile compatible, which means it can be accessed via smartphones, tablets, or computers. This makes the platform to be accessible while on the move as well as while at home or at school. All of this also makes the platform to be ideal for independent learning as well. Currently, the platform offers a rich collection of more than 5,500 interactive e-books. Topics range from those that are part of the school curriculum to recreational readings. Each of the books is in effect audiobooks too as there is read-aloud support available as well. The company said they have employed professional narrators in creating the audio version. Further, with the platform being multi-user enabled, it allows for simultaneous access to all students in the school.