Ebook sales fell 6.3% in June 2022

Digital Book sales in the United States have been declining all year long. This is likely due to the pandemic being a thing of the past and bookstores have been opened all year long. Ebook revenues were down 6.3% for the month as compared to June 2021 for a total of $83.0 million. Digital audiobooks sales was up 9.8% for June, coming in at $72.4 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 44.1% coming in at $1.0 million.

Year-to-date ebook revenues were down 8.5% as compared to the first six months of 2021 for a total of $500.4 million. Digital audiobook sales were up 3.8%, coming in at $400.6 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 36.4% coming in at $7.1 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of June, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were down 10.9%, coming in at $181.3 million; Paperbacks were up 9.0%, with $253.9 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 16.9% to $21.4 million; while Special Bindings were down 23.8%, with $11.0 million in revenue. Year-to-date Trade revenues were down 0.8%, at $4.2 billion for the first six months of the year. Hardback revenues were down 7.9%, coming in at $1.4 billion; Paperbacks were up 9.0%, with $1.5 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 20.9% to $95.5 million; and Special Bindings were down 1.0%, with $79.8 million in revenue.

You can see from the statistics that digital book sales do not really make very much money on a monthly basis, whereas print are making hundreds of millions of dollars, since it is the most preferred format to read.

