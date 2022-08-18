Kobo users will no longer be able to earn Kobo Super Points

The Kobo Super Points program is undergoing some drastic changes in the coming months. Currently, Kobo has two tiers as part of the Kobo Super Points Rewards program: a free tier, and Kobo VIP Membership, which costs $10 a year (£6 in the United Kingdom). As of September 19th, 2022, the company will be unifying the program to the single, exclusive Kobo VIP Membership tier. Kobo customers who don’t become VIP Members will no longer earn Kobo Super Points after September 19th, 2022, but can continue to redeem their points for eBooks and audiobooks until August 17, 2023, provided they have at least 2,400 points. After August 17, 2023, any remaining points will be permanently removed from your account, unless you become a VIP Member before then.

One of the advantages of Super Points is that for a $10 free you receive points whenever buy an audiobook or ebook. You have to buy dozens, if not hundreds of titles to get enough points to get a free book, which really isn’t worth it. Most books don’t even tell you how many points you earn.

I think the main reason why they are making this change is because they want people to gravitate towards Kobo Plus Membership, which is their monthly program where you pay $10 and get access to have one million ebook titles. However, most major publishers aren’t participating, just like Kindle Unlimited, so you will find lots of crappy books written by indie authors.



Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.