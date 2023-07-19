ebook revenue slightly decreased by 0.9% in May, 2023

Digital book revenue in the United States slightly fell 0.9% for May 2023. The format generated $81.1 million, while digital audiobook sales increased by 15.3% for May, coming in at $68.9 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 8.5%, coming in at $1.1 million. Year-to-date, ebook revenues were down 3.1% at $24.0 million, and Digital Audiobooks revenue was up 10.2% at $19.3 million.
In terms of physical paper format revenues during May, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were down 0.3%, coming in at $233.5 million; Paperbacks were down 3.6%, with $239.5 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 41.2% to $6.1 million; and Special Bindings were down 21.5%, with $10.2 million in revenue.
Year-to-date Trade hardback revenues were down 3.5%, coming in at $1.2 billion; Paperbacks were down 2.2%, with $1.2 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 19.5% to $59.8 million; and Special Bindings were down 1.7%, with $69.6 million in revenue.
