American Rapper Jay Z Honored With An Exhibit in Brooklyn Public Library

Well-known American rapper Jay Z got honored with a massive exhibit by the Brooklyn Public Library on July 13. The exhibit that’s exclusively dedicated to Jay Z’s overall career and life was called The Book of Hov. The rapper celebrated the exhibit with his wife, Beyoncé, close friends, and VIP guests.

Jay Z’s exhibit features everything that a fan can ask for. This includes his master recordings, a dummy of the main room of Baseline Recording Studio, his guitar from Glastonbury, liquor license from the 40/40 club, and many more. The exhibit also included many “artwork, music, memorabilia, ephemera and large-scale recreations of touchstones,” as per the New York Times. It was all installed across eight zones of the Brooklyn Public Library.

The entire exhibit was arranged some distance away from Marcy Houses, a public housing project in Brooklyn, where Jay Z was raised. Besides his fans and a huge crowd, many celebrities attended the exhibit with the couple. This includes basketball player Jayson Tatum and baseball second baseman Robinson Canó. Some other guests were DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Questlove, Josh Saffir, and Micheal Rubin.

Speaking about the exhibit, Desiree Perez (CEO of entertainment agency Roc Nation owned by Jay Z) said how she kept the plan hidden from the rapper. “I know he wouldn’t let us do this,” she said to the NY Times. “This could never happen if he was involved,” she further added.

Meanwhile, production designer Bruce Rodgers told the NY Times how the project was one of the “most intense installations” he has ever been a part of. He also said that they wanted to make a statement with their work without troubling the regular operations of the library.

The exhibit is free for people who want to explore. You can also find more detailed information/pictures of it on thebookofhov.com.