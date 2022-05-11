ebook revenues declined 6.9% in February 2022

Digital book revenues in the United States have been in a constant state of decline since the pandemic started to ease. In February 2022, this trend continued as the format declined by over 6.9% and generated $91.5 million. Digital audiobook fells for the first time in over 5 years, it was down 3.9% for February, coming in at $68.9 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 3.8% coming in at $1.2 million.

Year to date ebook revenues were down 8.4% as compared to the first two months of 2021 for a total of $172.9 million. The Downloaded Audio format was up 0.2%, coming in at $131.0 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 25.1% coming in at $2.4 million.

Consumer Book sales were up 9.5% in February, coming in at $705.2 million. In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of February, Hardback revenues were up 8.5%, coming in at $247.3 million; Paperbacks were up 28.5%, with $241.5 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 26.4% to $16.0 million; and Special Bindings were up 21.2%, with $15.6 million in revenue. Year to date consumer books were up 6.8%, at $1.4 billion for the first two months of the year. Hardback revenues were up 7.7%, coming in at $508.8 million; Paperbacks were up 17.6%, with $492.1 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 14.8% to $35.1 million; and Special Bindings were up 4.5%, with $30.8 million in revenue.



