eBook revenues were down 12.3% in August

Digital book revenues were down for the 4th month in a row in the United States, as they fell 12.3% in August and the format generated $88.3. For the first 8 months of 2021 revenues were down 4.0% as compared to the first eight months of 2020 for a total of $718.0 million. Digital audiobooks was up 9.6% for August, coming in at $64.3 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 31.8% coming in at $1.5 million. The first 8 months of the year audiobook sales were up 15.5%, coming in at $504.8 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 2.0% coming in at $14.0 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of August, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 14.3%, coming in at $297.8 million; Paperbacks were up 36.1%, with $295.1 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 21.5% to $17.7 million; and Board Books were up 41.0%, with $21.1 million in revenue.

Year to date, Hardback revenues were up 20.1%, coming in at $2.05 billion; Paperbacks were up 20.9%, with $1.9 billion in revenue; Mass Market was up 9.6% to $160.9 million; and Board Books were up 13.6%, with $119.1 million in revenue.

