E Ink displays and how it impacts our lives

The rapid evolution of new smart technologies has had a profound effect on the way we consume media, or other information gets displayed around us. While display technology has been continuously evolving over the years, it is the advent of e-paper technology that seems to have had the most profound influence on the way we consume printed media.

It is e-reader devices featuring E Ink displays that are being referred to here that offer the same feel as reading print on paper. That is great in that there is none of the eye strain that light emissive displays such as LCD or OLED have. Battery life also happens to be another huge plus with E Ink displays as those can remain operational for even months on a single charge.

However, the one disadvantage with e-ink based e-paper displays is that it is monochrome at best even though there have been some recent advancements with color e-paper displays. While those manage to break the monotony with monochrome displays, those are nowhere close to the rich and vibrant displays that OLEDs or LCDs are capable of. Still, e-papers are best suited for those who have to stare at displays for long hours given that these cause the least eye fatigue.

No wonder, such displays have made it to a plethora of gadgets we tend to use in our daily lives. Those can range from tablet devices, smartphones, smartwatches, external computer displays, to even smart temperature sensors and smart table clocks like the Mudita Harmony. Apart from the mass-produced stuff mentioned above, there have also been niche devices featuring e-paper displays that have been created by enthusiasts. The E Ink Magic calendar using Raspberry Pi or the E-Ink-based Harry Potter Daily Prophet replica are splendid examples of the latter.

Apart from these, other areas where e-paper displays have been witnessing increased application include digital timetables at a bus stop or electronic shelf labels at supermarkets. With the latter, the benefits are manifold as not only are the e-labels are soft on the eyes, they are also easy to read in varying lighting conditions.

Those can also be easily programmed from a central location, thereby saving the staff from the hassle of manually maintaining the paper labels. Those can be like changing the labels each time the price changes or they get worn out over time. Plus, those can easily be programmed to offer eye-catching animations to highlight any product or a special offer. All of these leads to better operational efficiency while also cutting down on labor costs.

All of this showcases the immense impact that e-paper displays are having on our lives, both in our home or away from it, directly or indirectly. With the gradual advent of color e-paper displays, maybe the future is with paper-like displays.