First Look at the Onyx Boox Mira 13.3 inch E INK Monitor

The Onyx Boox Mira can be used as a primary or secondary display for your PC/MAC with the HDMI port and can also screencast all of your content from your smartphone. This products major selling point is the 13.3 inch E INK Mobius display and it has a front-lit display. This makes reading, writing, programming and other all work related tasks much easier, because e-paper is super easy on the eyes. Today, we are going to give our first look at the Mira and our impressions of the industrial design and if it worth it to purchase for $799.99 from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Onyx Boox Mira features a 13.3 inch E INK Flexible Mobius electronic paper display with 16 levels of Greyscale. The resolution is 1650×2200 with 207 PPI, and has a capacitive touchscreen display. It has white and amber LED lights to provide a robust lighting experience and the warm lights are perfectly suitable for the proverbial candlelight effect. It has 2 buttons and 1 scroll wheel, to assist in navigation and providing a full screen refresh. There is no internal processor, no RAM or internal storage. It is a dedicated monitor and not a portable ebook reader or digital note taking device.

Inside of the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable and a mini HDMI to full HDMI. The back of the Mira is silver and it also comes with a case, that has a kickstand on it, when you close the case, its kept shut using magnets. There are four holes that are predrilled and this is used for a VESA mount. On the bottom are two rubber stoppers and on the sides are the USB-C ports, HDMI ports and some of the switches. The front of the device has a white frosted bezel and grey e-paper display. The screen is not flush with the bezel and is sunken, this provides a really sharp display, since there doesn’t appear to be a layer of glass.



