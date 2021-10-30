Wattpad Webtoon ebooks and webcomics being adapted into film and TV projects

Wattpad Webtoon Studios said it is in the process of adapting a few of its eBooks and webcomics into films and TV projects. Specifically, it is the WEBTOON series Gremoryland and the Wattpad serialized ebooks Unholy Matrimony and I’m a Gay Wizard that is being developed into three new films and TV projects.

As BleedingCool reported, noted screenwriter, playwright & novelist Gabriel Bergmoser will be writing the script based on the popular webcomic GremoryLand written by A. Rasen. Apart from that, the Wattpad eBooks Unholy Matrimony by @xxinlove and I’m a Gay Wizard by V.S. Santoni are going to be adapted into TV series. For that, Alyson Weaver Nicholas would be writing the script for the project on the Unholy Matrimony while Price Peterson would be writing the script based on I’m a Gay Wizard.

The three Wattpad Webtoon projects are going to be produced by financed by Levitz, Eric Lehrman, Lindsey Weems Ramey, and Taylor Grant. Also, it is the Wattpad Webtoon Studios Development Fund that would be financing the film and TV project. Wattpad Webtoon had launched the fund in May of 2020 to finance its TV and film projects.

The latest movie and TV venture are the latest among the more than 100 such projects based on Wattpad Webtoon resources that are various states of production. WEBTOON has emerged as the most read comics platform in the world with over 20 million reads on its app or online. Unholy Matrimony and I’m a Gay Wizard have more than 39.6 million and 678,000 reads on Wattpad respectively.