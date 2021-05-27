Ebook revenues were up 21% in March 2021

Ebook revenues in the United States were up 21.0% in March and the format generated $88.0 million. Digital Audiobooks was up 16.7% for March, coming in at $58.5 million in revenue. In the first three months of the year, digital book sales increased by 20.7% as compared to the first three months of 2020 for a total of $278.2 million. Meanwhile, digital audiobooks was up 21.0%, coming in at $189.4 million in revenue. \

In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of March, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 50.9%, coming in at $293.7 million; Paperbacks were up 27.7%, with $239.9 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 34.6% to $20.6 million; and Board Books were up 46.5%, with $15.3 million in revenue.

Year to date, Hardback revenues were up 34.0%, coming in at $765.3 million; Paperbacks were up 19.3%, with $651.2 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 36.6% to $61.8 million; and Board Books were up 9.8%, with $44.9 million in revenue.

