Ebook revenues in the United States were up 21.0% in March and the format generated $88.0 million. Digital Audiobooks was up 16.7% for March, coming in at $58.5 million in revenue. In the first three months of the year, digital book sales increased by 20.7% as compared to the first three months of 2020 for a total of $278.2 million. Meanwhile, digital audiobooks was up 21.0%, coming in at $189.4 million in revenue. \
In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of March, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 50.9%, coming in at $293.7 million; Paperbacks were up 27.7%, with $239.9 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 34.6% to $20.6 million; and Board Books were up 46.5%, with $15.3 million in revenue.
Year to date, Hardback revenues were up 34.0%, coming in at $765.3 million; Paperbacks were up 19.3%, with $651.2 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 36.6% to $61.8 million; and Board Books were up 9.8%, with $44.9 million in revenue.
Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.
Pingback: Ebook revenues were up 21% in March 2021 | Amazonsearch.io()