Its tabs galore with Lenovo launching a trio of new tablets

The tablet space is buzzing with activity all over again. Quick on the heels of Samsung launching its Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, here is Lenovo launching a slew of new tablet devices – the Xiaoxin Pad Plus, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021, and the Yoga Pad Pro.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus

It comes with nice specs which include a Snapdragon 750G heart, 6 gigs of RAM, and native storage of 128 GB, it being expandable via microSD cards. Upfront, there is the 11-inch 2K LCD panel having a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Bezels along the sides aren’t too intrusive and are of equal size all along.

For optics, there is the 8 MP ToF sensor at the front which also powers the face unlock feature. On the rear, there is the 13 MP sensor with autofocus and LED flash. Power comes from a 7700 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. The tablet runs Android 11 with ZUI 12.5 running on top.

For ports, there is the Type-C 3.1 port for charging and data syncing roles. A set of pogo pins allows for the attachment of the optional keyboard cover. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. There is a quad-1.5 W JBL speaker system as well with Dolby Atmos for surround sound effects.

Coming to price, the Xiaoxin Pad Plus sports a price tag of ¥1999 which comes to around $312. The Xiaoxin Active Capacitive Pen and Xiaoxin Pad Magnetic Keyboard have to be procured extra for ¥299 (around $47) and ¥469 (around $73) respectively.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021

This happens to be the more up-market offering and comes with impressive specs such as a Snapdragon 870 processor, 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Plus, there is a microSD card slot as well to add more storage.

On the top, you have an 11.5-inch OLED panel having 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display also boasts of DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 support. Besides, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a touch response rate of 1 ms.

A unique aspect of the Xiaoxin Pad Pro is its quad-camera setup with two each on the front and rear. The front gets two 8 MP cameras, one being the primary camera with fixed focus and the other being an IR camera for face unlocking mechanism. The rear gets a 13 MP primary cam with autofocus and a 5 MP secondary ultra-wide angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

Keeping everything moving is an 8600 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support and 20 W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 while the Type-C 3.1 port allows for charging and data transfer. Also, there is a set of four pogo pins as well for attaching external accessories such as an optional keyboard cover. The tablet runs Android 11 with ZUI 12.5 overboard.

Coming to its price, it is quite competitive ¥2999 which comes to around $468.

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro

The Yoga Pad Pro is among the more interesting of the new Lenovo tablet trio. What makes it special is its versatility which seems to justify the Yoga moniker. For instance, and thanks to the HDMI port it comes with, the tablet can serve as a secondary display after being connected to a notebook or even a smartphone.

There is also a special desktop mode that gets invoked when the tablet is connected to another device. The above feature makes it quite useful during the pandemic when work-from-home or study-from-home has become the norm. Aiding in that will be the 8 MP front shooter with a ToF sensor that will allow for video chats and maybe selfies as well. There are no rear cameras though.

The innovative stand also adds to the tablet’s versatility, enabling it to be placed at almost any angle you’d like it to be, or even hang from a wall hook. The display too has a variable aspect ratio, allowing it to be used just as effectively in different orientations.

Coming to the specs, the tablet sports a Snapdragon 870 processor at its core. Then there is 8 GB of RAM along with 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage as well. The display comprises a 13-inch LTPS LCD panel having a resolution of 2,160 x 1,350 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 400 nits of peak brightness.

Other highlights of the display include a 60 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, while covering 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum. Keeping everything running is a massive 10,000 mAh battery. The tablet runs Android 11 with ZUI running on top.

Also, at CNY 3,300 or roughly $515, the YogaPad Pro is the priciest of the lot.

None of the tablets mentioned above have been announced for an international launch yet and it is anybody’s guess when is that going to happen.