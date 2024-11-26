eBook revenues were up 4.0% in September 2024

eBook revenues were up 4.0% for the month compared to September 2023 for $90.5 million. Year-to-date eBook revenues were up 3.6% compared to the first nine months of 2023 for $777.9 million. In prior years, eBook revenue declined almost every month, so it is nice to see digital books becoming popular again.

Digital audiobook sales were up 28.1% in September, reaching $89.7 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 51.1%, at $800 thousand. Year-to-date, digital audiobooks were up 26.9%, reaching $796.9 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 33.0%, at $6.6 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during September, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 3.2%, coming in at $400.1 million; Paperbacks were down 12.6%, with $263.2 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 22.1% to $9.1 million; and Special Bindings were down 1.0%, with $27.2 million in revenue.

Year-to-date hardback revenues were up 7.2%, coming in at $2.4 billion; Paperbacks were up 3.5%, with $2.4 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 18.5% to $91.0 million; and Special Bindings were up 4.7%, with $160.2 million in revenue.

