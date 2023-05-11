Ebook sales declined by 4.8% in February 2023

Digital book sales continue to decline in the United States. This past February, ebook revenues were down 4.8% for the month compared to February 2022 for a total of $87.5 million. Overall, digital audiobooks were up 31.6% for February, reaching $84.5 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 37.0%, coming in at $700 thousand. Year-to-date ebook revenues were down 0.8% compared to the first two months of 2022, for $172.6 million. Digital audiobook sales were up 20.6%, reaching $145.3 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 24.2%, coming in at $1.8 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during February, in the Trade category, Hardback revenues were down 6.4%, coming in at $235.5 million; Paperbacks were down 0.9%, with $244.7 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 3.2% to $15.5 million; and Special Bindings were down 5.5%, with $16.2 million in revenue. Year-to-date Trade revenues were up 1.2%, at $1.5 billion for the first two months of the year. Hardback revenues were down 3.2%, coming in at $499.9 million; Paperbacks were up 3.7%, with $522.4 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 20.9% to $27.9 million; and Special Bindings were down 8.2%, with $32.6 million in revenue.

