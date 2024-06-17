ebook sales soared 16.8% in April 2024

For the first time this year, digital book sales increased in the United States by 16.8% in April. The format generated $83.1 million in sales. Digital Audiobook sales were up 54.6%, reaching $100.0 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 15.0%, coming in at $800 thousand.

Looking at the overall trend, e-book revenues for the year-to-date period were up by a modest 2.3% compared to the first four months of 2023, amounting to $338.1 million. On the other hand, the Digital Audio format showed a more significant growth of 24.5%, reaching a revenue of $343.5 million. However, physical Audio saw a decline of 19.8%, with sales amounting to $2.9 million.

When it comes to physical paper format revenues in April, the Trade (Consumer Books) category saw a mixed performance. Hardback revenues showed a promising increase of 16.6%, amounting to $252.6 million. Paperbacks also fared well, with a growth of 20.3% and a revenue of $249.9 million. However, Mass Market saw a significant decline of 34.5% to $8.2 million. Special Bindings, on the other hand, showed a moderate growth of 13.7%, with a revenue of $14.4 million.

Year-to-date Trade revenues were up 2.3%, at $2.8 billion for the year’s first four months. Hardback revenues were down 0.2%, coming in at $985.3 million; Paperbacks were up 1.6%, with $1.0 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 27.8% to $39.2 million; and Special Bindings were down 3.6%, with $62.9 million in revenue.

