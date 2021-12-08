eBooks by Osman, Ishiguro, and Rowling borrowed the most from libraries in 2021

Digital books by Richard Osman, Kazuo Ishiguro, and J K Rowling were borrowed the most from libraries this year, The Bookseller reported citing OverDrive. Among the titles that were most in-demand in libraries in the UK this year include The Thursday Murder Club by Osman. Thereafter, the e-book titled The Midnight Library by Matt Haig and Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro made up the second and third slot.

The Secret, Book & Scone Society by Ellery Adams and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart emerged as the fourth and fifth most e-book titles borrowed from libraries in 2021 respectively. Other titles in diminishing order of popularity include The Sentinel by Lee Child, The Darkest Evening by Ann Cleeves, Five Total Strangers by Natalie D Richards, Grown Ups by Marian Keyes, and Bridgerton Collection, Volume 1 by Julia Quinn.

Among audiobooks, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J K Rowling emerged on top followed by others such as the Cold Mourning by Brenda Chapman, A Song for the Dark Times by Ian Rankin, and Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Other audiobook titles in diminishing order of popularity include Klara and the Sun by Ishiguro, The Coffinmaker’s Garden by Stuart MacBride, Mythos by Stephen Fry, Butterfly Kills by Brenda Chapman, Grown Ups by Marian Keyes, and Still Life by Val McDermid.

OverDrive provides access to e-books and audiobooks along with other digital reading material such as magazines and newspapers to libraries. The company right now has a tie-up with over 3000 libraries with operations spread across the world. The company also said they have worked tirelessly during the pandemic in adapting their operations to suit the demands of borrowers.