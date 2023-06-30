Everything You Need to Know About Headway

With more than 18 million users, the Headway app has become a new buzz in the book world. Apparently, it offers quick summaries for your favorite titles and delivers main insights in less than 15 minutes. The app has summaries for more than 1500+ books as of now.

We decided to give this app a try and see what the fuss is about:

Aim and Background of Headway

Developed by GTHW App Limited, Headway is a bit-sized learning app that helps you to explore nonfiction books through its exclusive summarization feature. It is integrated with a subscription-based service that makes it convenient for users to read/listen to their favorite books as per their needs.

The app was discovered back on January 15, 2019, by Anton Pavlovsky, who is apparently on a mission to make “learning accessible and enjoyable” for users. As per their about-page in Google Play Store, Headway helps you to “become a better version of yourself in 28 days to achieve more in life and work”.

Features of Headway

Headway is secured with efficient features like:

Fifteen-minute summaries: As mentioned earlier, the app gives a brief insight into your favorite books within just 15 minutes. They have a team of expert writers/editors to outline the key ideas of the book, so readers can get hand-crafted content for a good reading experience.

Personal Growth Plan: The app allows you to set a goal and start your 30-day growth plan, where you will be able to learn skills and track it all along. You can set different types of goals like – creating wealth, having a successful career, increase productivity, etc.

Achievements and Tracking: Headway shows inspirational achievements to keep you motivated throughout your reading journey. It also offers seamless tracking through information like total pages read, books finished, comparison with other Headway readers, etc. These insights help you take another successful step toward your goals.

Challenges: The app also comes with different self-growth challenge plans for a fun reading experience. These challenges can be anywhere between 7 to 40 days. Some of the names of these challenges are wellness challenge, healthy relationship challenge, emotional intelligence, etc.

Streaks: The Headway app displays streaks to keep you aligned with your goals. It shows how much time you were able to spend on your 15-minute reading mission. Depending on your everyday performance, the app shows streaks in days.

Spaced Retentions: An interesting feature of the app is that it can retain summary insights and display them as flashcards. All you need to do is highlight the relevant portions/phrases of the book, and the app creates flashcards for the same.

Additionally, Headways displays quotes and insights as Headway widgets for extra motivation.

Other Details

Cost: $14.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly (variable as per location and subscription plan)

Chat support: Available; through chat and email

Free trial: Available for seven days

Is Headway Better Than Binkist?

Depends on your requirements. Binkist may have an edge for its expansive library, but Headway is reasonable, intuitive, and integrated with a read-out-loud feature for summaries. So, both are good at their own place. Ultimately, the better option depends on you.

Have you tried Headway for Book summaries? How was your experience with it?