Fair and Impartial: Here’s How Digital Books Benefits Children

Digital books have become standard for kids nowadays. This could be indicated by the statistics of 2022, where over 250.76 million children’s books were sold. Of all the genres, fictional books dominated the category sales, with over 184 million copies sold in 2022.

Amidst the rising trend of digital books, one controversial claim people make is that the former isn’t similar to traditional books. Whether it’s for eye strain, glares, or content quality, they believe digital books can never match the level of conventional books. However, that’s not true. Digital books are just as good as traditional books. They are more equitable and upright for some children.

Widespread Accessibility

Digital books bridge the education gap to ensure widespread content accessibility. This is helpful for children who live in rural areas and have lesser reach to learning materials. Speaking of which, Nascent, a humanitarian and development organization, decided to resolve the issues of students in Cameroon (rural area) by leveraging solar-powered e-readers. With 100 grade-appropriate titles, they distributed the e-readers (1 for three children) to a class of 20 to 30 students. They found excellent results from the device and further planned donations for better reach among children.

Earlier, the organization did send books to 20,000 school-age children in 92 schools (with the support of USDA). However, the requirement wasn’t met. So, they decided to go for digital books/e-readers, and fortunately, the plan was a hit.

Easy to Carry and Flexible

Children can carry digital books anywhere they want. Many people may contend in defence, saying how one can do the same with traditional books. But they must know that children can carry 2-3 traditional books at the maximum. Meanwhile, with digital readers, they can carry a plethora of titles in one place. So, you can do the math.

Additionally, digital books are feasible for disabled students. Not only are they more adaptable, but they are also adjustable for a seamless reading experience. Say, if a child has visual difficulties, they can adjust the font size per their preferences, making it more flexible. Meanwhile, audiobooks can also act as an evolving media of storytelling for children suffering from visual impairment.

Ideal for Children with Special Needs

E-books are beyond traditional books when it comes to multimedia content. The presence of unique formats like videos, audio, and quizzes makes it even more enjoyable for the children. In a case study of children with autism spectrum disorders, e-books helped children with ASD to learn more word meaning than printed books. Even the parents involved in the case study pointed out that e-books were more engaging for their kids than traditional ones.

Traditional books may have their benefits, but digital books are no exception. It is fair and impartial for several children who may struggle to learn through conventional methods. As technology advances, digital books may disrupt the loopholes and stand out bigger and better in the industry, in fact, even better than paperbacks.

