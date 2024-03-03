Feedbooks going out of business – Act now to save your e-books

It’s the end of the road for Feedbooks as the popular e-book store announced it is shutting down on March 15th, 2024. That means it is less than two weeks left for its customers to download their purchased e-books before they are gone forever. After 16 years of service, Feedbooks has announced the closure of its e-book store, leaving readers with a limited window to safeguard their digital libraries.

While Feedbooks will be succeeded by “Cantook,” a new online library launching in April, the transition will only cater to select countries including France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. Unfortunately, this means that users outside these regions will lose access to their Feedbooks accounts and any e-books acquired through the platform.

Compounding the urgency is the uncertainty surrounding the availability of all purchased e-books. Feedbooks warns users that technical constraints beyond their control may prevent certain titles from being downloadable after the closure. This underscores the importance of backing up ebook collections from any source to mitigate such risks.

Once recognized for its extensive catalog of public domain books, Feedbooks’ closure marks the end of an era for many readers. Known for its well-designed covers and user-friendly formatting, Feedbooks provided an alternative to larger platforms like Amazon. However, the competitive landscape of e-book retailing has proven challenging for smaller players.

To salvage your e-books before the deadline, simply login to your Feedbooks account and access your Bookshelf for download.