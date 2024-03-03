The return of ‘Star Wars’ Manga – ‘The Edge of Balance’ unveils new cover and synopsis

Prepare for an exciting return to the Jedi Temple on Banchii as the latest installment of the Star Wars: The High Republic manga series, titled The Edge of Balance, Vol. 3, is set to hit shelves this summer. Penned by Daniel José Older and Shima Shinya, and illustrated by Mizuki Sakakibara, this gripping tale delves deeper into the mysteries of the High Republic Era, StarWars.com revealed.

In this thrilling volume, readers will once again encounter Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi, who remains steadfast on Banchii despite the chaos following the fall of Starlight Beacon. With stunning cover art featuring Jedi Master Arkoff and the Wookiee wielding a green lightsaber, the stage is set for an epic adventure in the winter season. According to Sakakibara, each cover in the series represents a different season, symbolizing the ever-changing landscape of the Jedi’s journey.

Both co-writers expressed their excitement for the upcoming release, praising Sakakibara’s breathtaking artwork and its perfect reflection of the story’s intensity. Alongside Arkoff’s debut, readers can look forward to new character concepts for Lily and the younglings Nima Allets and Viv’Nia Nia’Viv.

As the Nihil continues to wreak havoc across the galaxy, the destruction of Starlight Beacon shatters the peace once maintained by the Jedi. However, amidst the turmoil, Lily remains resolute in her mission to defend Banchii and unearth its long-held secrets. With Jedi Master Arkoff returning to piece together the mystery, the stage is set for a gripping tale of courage and discovery.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance, Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on August 13 and is currently available for pre-order. Join the Jedi on their quest for truth and justice in this action-packed manga adventure.