Minimal Phone is now on Indiegogo

The Minimal Phone first burst onto the scene in late January. It turned out to be a hit right away thanks to its unique design which included an E Ink display on top with a full QWERTY keyboard at the bottom. BlackBerry old-timers would relate to the design theme right away.

Now the good news on this front is that the phone is a step closer to becoming a reality as it has hit the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. As of this writing, 38 percent of the fixed goal has already been reached while the first batch of 250 early bird plans priced at US$300 are marked as sold out already. With 27 days still to go, it should reach its goal comfortably. Shipping of the first batch of Minimal Phones is slated to begin in August this year.

Coming to specs, the Minimal Phone comes powered by the MTK 6769 CPU and 4 GB of RAM. Also, with 128 GB of storage onboard, there is ample space available for all your needs. Running on the latest Android 13 operating system, the Minimal Phone offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and services.

The standout feature of the Minimal Phone is its stunning 3.5-inch E-Ink display. The touch-enabled display boasting 300 PPI resolution and a high refresh rate allows for crisp and clear visuals along with smooth scrolling. Be it reading an e-book, browsing the web, or checking your emails, the E-Ink display delivers an immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

With a robust 4000mAh battery and QC 18W wireless charging support, the Minimal Phone keeps you powered up throughout the day and beyond. Other convenient features the phone comes with include NFC, GPS, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and not to mention, the QWERTY keyboard for ease of typing. Sensors onboard include a G sensor, compass, gyroscope, proximity, and light sensor.

The Minimal Phone also comes with an 8 MP camera on the front and a 16 MP camera at the rear. Stay connected wherever you go with support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks. All of this makes the Minimal Phone an extremely versatile device in a sleek and stylish package.