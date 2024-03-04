Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation!

Have you ever wondered which generation reads the most? It’s obvious to think that millennials and Gen Z are tech-savvy and massively influenced by social media. And so, they don’t read much.

But to your surprise, Gen Z and millennials are avid readers. In fact, millennials (born between 1980 and 1995) are reading the most.

An infographic by Best By The Numbers explores the reading habits of the five generations as listed below:

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Gen Z has increased their reading more than the other generations.

Image credit: bookbrowse

Millennials read the most, and they’re also the most likely to visit a library.

Image credit: bookbrowse

All generations still prefer print books, although everyone prefers to read news online. Especially Gen Z prefers print books over e-books.

While Baby Boomers (born from 1946 to 1964) and the Silent Generation (born from 1928 to 1945) discover their books from bestseller lists, Gen Z discovers them on social media.

Image credit: bookbrowse

Gen X (following the Baby Boomers and preceding Millennials) read the most news online each day, closely followed by Millennials.

Image credit: bookbrowse