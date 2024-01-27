The Minimal phone for maximizing productivity

Just days back we had a new E Ink device taking center stage in the tech world. It is the Minimal phone that is being referred to here and one of the biggest reasons for it to turn out into a big sensation is its shape as well as features. Reminiscent of the BlackBerry Passport of yore, the Minimal phone also shares a similar squarish design complete with a physical keyboard. The biggest distinction, and the reason it is being discussed here is the E Ink display the phone comes with.

A key design feature of the phone, as has already been stated, is the tactile keyboard that it comes with. It is a full QWERTY keyboard and one that will let you have a real typing feel. Unlike virtual on-screen keyboards that have become the norm with present-day smartphones, you will have real buttons to press. This should go down well with the old-timers who may even have fond memories of their BlackBerry devices that so famously featured a physical keyboard.

Also, with a monochrome E Ink display on top, you are instantly subjected to certain limitations so far as the device is concerned. That said, all of it is accounted for and is in fact a calculated move to ensure you have zero distractions with the Minimal phone. With E Ink displays not being conducive for watching videos or playing games owing to their lack of colors as well as an inherent slow refresh rate, you won’t be tempted to get into such activities.

Apart from boosting productivity, the other biggest positive of E Ink displays is its eye-friendly nature as this causes almost zero strain to the eyes. Then they are perfectly sunlight-readable too. Also, the other huge advantage of the E Ink display is its least affinity for battery power as it only draws power when the display changes. Otherwise, till the display remains static, it won’t drain the battery. With the Minimal, you have a 4000 mAh battery which is touted to last four days while reaching 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes of plug-in time.

Coming to the software, the Minimal would be running what is being referred to as the MnmlOS. That again happens to be a stripped-down version of Android retaining only those elements that would be required for the functioning of an E Ink phone. Similarly, precedence is given to apps that enhance productivity. That includes apps for calendars, notes, and task management. Not surprisingly, there is going to be an e-book reader software too along with a music player. Other features you can expect the Minimal will come with include SIM capability, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity options, e-mail, texting, and such. There likely will be software support available for 5 years.

So far so good but the point to note is that the Minimal is still very much a work-in-progress thing. Conceptualized by the startup The Minimal Company headed by Andre Youkhna, the phone just has its design finalized. The company plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in February with initial plans to manufacture at least 3,000 units of the phone. The campaign will also let the company have an idea if there is enough interest in such a design, and whether people will be willing to pay the estimated $400 it likely will cost to buy the Minimal Phone.

Meanwhile, here is a video the Minimal Company put out to let viewers have an idea why we need the Minimal phone.