Flipkart to offer Pratilipi e-books on its platform

Flipkart announced it has entered into a partnership with Pratilipi, the largest digital storytelling platform in India that serves as an interface between readers and writers in the country. With the deal with Flipkart, Pratilipi is hoping to reach out to a wider section of the audience while expanding its reach in the hinterlands of India. The platform right now hosts around 25 million monthly active users. It boasts more than 9.5 million stories published on the site so far and caters to 500 million reads per month.

Also, the other huge benefit of Pratilipi is its support for regional language, something that is of prime importance while operating in a multi-lingual country like ours. As of now, the platform offers support for a dozen Indian languages. It has one of the largest collections of fiction and non-fiction e-books covering genres like motivation, self-help, horror, science fiction, romance, and so on. Flipchart is easily among the largest e-commerce platform in the country registering millions of hits every day, something that Pratilipi hopes to cash in on to expand its own user base.

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder & CEO, Pratilipi, said, “The driving idea behind Pratilipi is essentially access. At Pratilipi, we believe that everyone should have access to reading irrespective of any barriers such as language, geography, format, money, and technical literacy. Joining hands with Flipkart, one of India’s leading digital commerce entities, we believe that together we can build one of the biggest content libraries in regional languages and make it easily accessible to audiences that like to consume content in regional languages.”

The Pratilipi books can be found in the Books section at Flipkart. Here you will have to select the book that you wish to read and pay the requisite amount to buy the same. After you have made the purchase you will be sent the coupon code via e-mail. Next, download the Pratilipi app and enter the code which will let you register as Pratilipi Premium subscriber. You can read the e-book while the Premium membership will let you have access to more than 4000 premium contents as well.

“While more and more people adopt technology as the way of learning and storytelling, it is our endeavour to cater to their evolving needs. To offer customers an extensive range of books across genres,” said Kanchan Mishra, business head, FMCG, home and general merchandise, Flipkart.

The above development comes just days after Flipkart entered into a similar arrangement with Storytel to host the latter’s audiobooks on its site. It also has a similar arrangement with PocketFM, another audiobook platform offering largely Indian language content.