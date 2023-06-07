Google can search for books in your local library

You turn to Google for most of your online search requirements, right? Now, that might extend to books as well. As the site SearchEngineRoundTable mentioned, a Twitter user highlighted how Google can search for books or e-books in your local library. As is evident from what Chloe Ivy Rose posted on her Twitter page where she searched for Alecto the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir, there is also a search box towards the bottom of the search page where there is the option to search for the book’s availability at the library near you.

I’ve not seen this search feature before! Checking the release date for Alecto the Ninth and there’s a box with the option to see if it’s in stock at local libraries 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTbJZAU2z1 — Chloe Ivy Rose (@chloeivyroseseo) June 3, 2023

However, while this looks to be a nice feature, there is some confusion as to whether it is a new feature or if it has been there for a while now. As is evident from the replies to the tweet, many aren’t even aware of the existence of such a feature while some said it is an old Google feature that might not be in existence at the moment. One also posted a link to an old article from Book Riot detailing such a book feature from Google where users also had the option to search for the book’s availability by entering either their zip code or city name.

In any case, there happens to be a lot of apps available now that will let you have all the reading material that you need delivered right to your device. Libraries are less frequented than what it used to be before though there still are many who prefer to physically visit the library, browse through the books, and such. The Google book search feature can surely be a lot of help for such people.