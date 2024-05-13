Google Play Books Now Offers 300+ free eBooks for children

Image credit: Google

As a parent, finding the buying the best books for your children can be an expensive undertaking, thanks to the price of books are increasing year by year. Addressing this challenge up to some extent, Google Play Books has announced that it is expanding its kids’ collection by giving away 300+ non-fiction kids’ books for free on the platform.

The more exciting thing about the new is that all the titles will have the “Read & Listen” feature. So, they can read and listen a book at the same time, which is a proven method of helping children build and improve their reading comprehension and decoding skills.

In addition to this, Google has rolled out several other upgrades to make reading interesting and fun for children. For example, kids can now earn Reading Rewards digital stickers for reading children’s books on Google Kids Space or in the Play Books Android app. Rewards are granted once children reach a reading milestone. Simply go to the Kid Reader toolbar, access “Prizes”, and track all stickers.

In addition, Google has put thousands of audiobook previews on its YouTube channel. As more people are browsing YouTube than Google Play Books, it can boost sales on the platform. Plus, Google’s new “Upcoming” section on the “Library” tab of the app allows users to see book pre-orders and books recommendations.