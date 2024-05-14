Apple News+ now supports offline reading

Today, Apple rolled out a new update for the iPad and iPhone, with the advent of iOS 17.5. One of the exciting additions is the Offline mode in Apple News+, which grants you access to the Today feed and News+ tab even when you’re offline. This means you can now download Top Stories, Apple News Today audio briefings, full magazine issues and narrated articles, and puzzles, and enjoy them at your leisure, without needing Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. When the device is back online, downloaded content will automatically refresh, and downloads will be optimized to maximize space on the device.

Apple News+ has not received any love for the past year, so it is nice to see an offline reading mode, which primarily focuses on news articles, both free and premium content that is locked beyond a paywall. Including magazines is also a boon, which can be read wherever an internet connection is difficult to find.

