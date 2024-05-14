The Inaugural Amazon Book Sale Starts May 15th 2024

The Amazon Book Sale is here, just in time to indulge your inner bookworm with the summer vacation just days away. The sale starts May 15 and runs through May 20. During this period, there are going to be hefty discounts on e-books, print books, audiobooks, or even Kindle devices as well.

Amazon said print books are going to be on sale for up to 50 percent off while Kindle books are going to be even more affordable, getting discounts of up to 80 percent during the period. There are going to be discounts on almost all genres of books, be it sci-fi, mysteries, or fiction titles. e-Books are going to be available for as low as just $0.99.

Amazon is also offering Kindle Unlimited where those who register during the sale are eligible for three months of free subscription. The program otherwise lets you have access to millions of e-books, magazines, and audiobooks, all for a monthly fee of $11.99. This ensures the fun continues even when the sale has come to an end. With three months of free access to Kindle Unlimited, you get to save $35.97 while having access to a vast catalog of content.