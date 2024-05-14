Kindle Scribe Inches Closer to an All-Time Low Ahead of July Prime Day

Amazon has a Prime Day event lined up in July but is already offering its flagship Kindle device, the Kindle Scribe at one of its lowest prices so far. Right now, you can snag up the Kindle Scribe for $279, which is post a flat $110 discount on the regular price. This might be a few notches above the cheapest price the Scribe has ever sold for but is still quite affordable for a 10-inch category e-note device.

As should already be known, the Scribe happens to be the largest Kindle on sale now, offering a 10.2-inch 300 PPI resolution display. It also has one of the longest spanning battery life on any Kindle so far, lasting 3 months on a single charge though real-world battery times depend a lot on the actual usage pattern. The model on sale offers 32 GB of storage which should be enough for all practical purposes.

With the accompanying stylus, you can jot down notes, draw, or annotate as the need might be. The writing feel is almost the same as you have when writing on real paper. The deal includes the premium pen which comes with an integrated eraser, which further adds to the user convenience. Plus, the Scribe also offers a host of convenient features such as the option to convert handwritten notes to text which can then be exported and saved as PDF files. You can easily share the files with friends and accomplices.

Apart from this, there are also bundle deals available on the Kindle Scribe. It starts at $339.97 for the bundle comprising of the 32 GB Kindle Scribe, Premium Pen, black leather folio cover with magnetic attach, and power adapter.

Next up, you have the bundle deal that includes the Kindle Scribe 32 GB model, premium pen, brush print leather folio cover with magnetic attach done up in a foliage green shade, and power adapter, all for $349.97.