Greece lowers VAT on e-books and audiobooks to 6%

The government in Greece has decided to lower the value-added tax or VAT on ebooks and audiobooks from a rather high 24 percent to 6 percent in the country. This has been done as per a recommendation by the Ministry of Culture. The move is being implemented as per an amendment to the VAT code which will take effect from the date of publication in the Government Gazette on July 18.

The minister of culture, Lina Mendoni said the move is aimed at boosting demand for ebooks and audiobooks in the country. The minister also said this has been a long-standing demand from the particular sector and should help such content to reach a wider audience in the country.



