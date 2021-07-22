Poker eBooks on Kindle That Still Hold Up Today

If you want to play poker or if you want to try and get better at the game, then it’s helpful to explore what books are out there. Books are one of the best ways for you to get better at the game and it’s also a fantastic way for you to learn while on the go.

Full Tilt Poker Strategy

The Full Tilt Poker Strategy Guide by the one and only Michael Craig is a great book that you can access while on the go. It’s got over 400 pages that talk you through everything that you might need to know and on top of that, he’s one of the best writers around. He’s got a lot of contributions from some of the best names in poker and on top of this, a lot of them are accomplished professionals. If you can get past some of the names, then you can take the advice as being solid. This is one of the best poker books around so don’t be afraid to look into it for yourself today. When you do, you will soon realise how much potential it has.

Kill Phil

Kill Phil was written by Lee Nelson and Blair Rodman. The book changed the way that poker was played, for a very long time. The authors recommend that you take a hyper-aggressive approach as this will neutralise some of the finest players in the game. When you can, put the best players to a decision that makes them invest all of the chips. The main reason why this book is called Kill Phill is because back in the day, three of the best poker players in the world all shared the same name, Phil.

Any Title

Another very popular book would be Any Title. This book is by Lou Krieger. He has written eight books in total and there are also hundreds of columns in famous magazines too. All of his advice is worth listening to and he is also able to advise you on a solid poker strategy as well. Krieger is well-worth the shoutout and he is highly recommended as an author too.

Elements of Poker

This book is by Tommy Angelo. It’s easily one of the best books if you want to think outside the box and on top of this, it’s garnered a huge audience in the past. Poker is examined from a lot of different perspectives and in addition to this, there are lots of ideas that might not have been thought about in the past. Elements of Poker really is a fantastic read and it deserves a lot more recognition than it gets.

Little Green Book

Phil Gordon wrote this book, and he is often known as being one of the biggest poker superstars around. This book did very well, and it is also available on Kindle so if you want to try it out for yourself then make sure that you check it out.

