Aqara TVOC Air Quality Monitor with E Ink display launched

Aqara is a familiar name when it comes to smart kits and sensors that can be easily integrated with the Apple HomeKit platform. One of their latest addition happens to be the TVOC Air Quality Monitor which comes across as a small pocket-sized device with an e-ink display on top. The device comes with sensors to measure the Total Volatile Organic Compounds or TVOC, temperature, and humidity levels.

The device, by default, shows the temperature reading in Celsius though that can be changed easily to Fahrenheit via the settings option in the app. Also, with an E Ink display on top, the benefits are obvious. That includes ease in readability while E Ink also ensures it lasts really long on a single charge.

Setting up the TVOC Air Quality Monitor is as simple as it can get. One will however need the Aqara M1S hub, M2 hub, or the Aqara camera to connect to the home smart network. Also, since Aqara is already compatible with Apple HomeKit, it will integrate with the Apple smart home platform easily.

Adding the device to the hub can be done via the Aqara app. All that one needs to do is press and hold on to the top button for eight seconds. This invokes pairing mode and will let the device pair with the hub. Once that is done, it will start showing in the Home app in the room where the hub is assigned. Changing the location on the sensor is all that one has to do in order to use the device in a different room.

On the whole, the Aqara TVOC Air Quality Monitor is a handy little device that one can use at home for monitoring indoor air quality. It can be used simply as a hobby device or installed at offices or health care facilities to keep a tab on the air quality.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.