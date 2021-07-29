HarperCollins supporting The Summer Reading Challenge with free eBook access

HarperCollins is collaborating with The Reading Agency to support the latter’s Summer Reading Challenge initiative this year. The partnership will see the premier publishing house dole out 35 children’s eBook titles to public libraries all over the country. The eBooks will be available to loan via the libraries for an unlimited number of times during July and August for no cost at all.

Also, the Summer Reading Challenge is going to be held in person this year though there is going to be a digital option available as well. As part of the digital initiative, HarperCollins will be providing the 35 eBook titles which can be loaned via its eBook lending service during the July-August period for free.

This will help children to continue with their reading via digital sources as restrictions on travel or gathering might still be applicable in various regions. Further, the digital reading initiative will also provide the children as well as their parents a scope to learn more about the various ways libraries can help members to continue with their reading, be it via eBooks or audiobooks, apart from the printed books of course.

Organized by The Reading Agency, the theme of the Summer Reading Challenge this year is ‘Wild World Heroes’ that has been developed in partnership with WWF UK. The aim here is to make the kids better aware of the dangers that our environment faces at the moment and how we, as humans can help reverse the trend to a large extent. Letting the kids know about how the well-being of mother nature is critical to our own survival should supposedly make them more responsible towards nature as they grow up.

Otherwise, the Reading Challenge aims to spread awareness among 4 to 11-year-old children about the importance of reading. The challenge entails children reading at least six books of their liking during the summer holidays though more here is always good. Of course, there are going to be rewards and incentives provided to inspire the children to read more and outdo their peers. Plus, there will be certificates issued as well in the name of each child who manages to complete the challenge successfully.

On offer will be eBooks from some of the best children’s writers. Those include the likes of Michael Morpurgo, Derek Landy, Hannah Gold, David Walliams, Sophy Henn, Soman Chainani, and David Baddiel. There are going to be Collins Learning illustrated titles from the Big Cat series as well penned by authors such as Benjamin Zephaniah, Ellie Simmonds, John Agard, Grace Nichols, and Sitoshi Kitamura.