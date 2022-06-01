Harry Potter e-books and audiobooks to get new dynamic cover art

The Harry Potter series is all set to get a makeover of sorts this coming summer. This is going to apply to the e-book and audiobook versions of the Harry Potter stories that would benefit from a new suite of dynamic cover designs. As Pottermore Publishing, the Wizarding WorldTM’s global digital publisher stated, the new cover art will be depicting both the iconic as well as the lesser known details from the Harry Potter stories in a manner that is expected to make the series all the more appealing to its fans as well as the new-gen readers and listeners the world over. The new dynamic cover art will make the seven Harry Potter stories come alive irrespective of whether it is a smartphone, tablet, e-reader, or whatever device fans use to experience those.

Among the scenes that would make it to covers include the flying Ford Anglia crashing into the Whomping Willow, Hermione facing down the Death Eaters, and the depths of the Great Lake. Further, some of the most landmark moments from the stories such as the first Quidditch match that Harry has been in, the first time he met with the Knight Bus, Harry dealing with Voldemort in the final Battle of Hogwarts, or Dumbledore drinking Voldemort’s potion, all of it finds space in the cover art like never before.

The aim behind the move is to give prominence to the central characters so that prospective readers have an idea of what Harry Potter and his friends have been through during each year of Hogwarts while facing the challenges and adventures as they progress in their life. Crafted by creative design experts Studio La Plage, the new cover art also includes a lot more characters now than before with the aim to arouse a sense of fascination among the readers while also letting a subtle hint of what the story is all about as well.

Mike Richards, Pottermore Publishing Head of Marketing, said: ‘We know that the Harry Potter books continue to hold a place in the hearts of millions all over the world and, even now, regularly occupy places across audiobook and eBook bestseller lists. It’s been so exciting to create new, character-led imagery that matches the enthusiasm of the next generation of readers and listeners and ignites their imaginations afresh.’

Jack Bedford, Associate Creative Director at Studio La Plage, said: ‘It was both a challenge and an honor to take the legacy of the Harry Potter covers and create a new visual approach fit for the digital age. Most importantly, we wanted to retain the essence of what we know and love most about the Wizarding World. We set out to create exciting artwork that had our digital readers and listeners at heart. The aesthetic had to inspire a new audience whilst keeping its existing fanbase captivated. We achieved this by layering in hidden details from the stories, bringing the rich, magical moments of the Wizarding World world to life. Our new covers celebrate the moment before the action.

They invite readers to experience moments of fantasy, emotion, bravery, and friendship – ultimately asking the question: ‘What happens next?’ We can’t wait to share them.’

The move to incorporate a new cover art couldn’t have come at a better time as well as its going to be the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book in the UK in June. Plus, there is the new readers’ campaign, ‘Starting Harry Potter’, which is all set to be launched on WizardingWorld.com just this July. The new cover design is going to be adopted across all digital copies of Harry Potter stories which include e-books and audiobook versions of the same.