Good e-Reader Radio – Send to Kindle EPUB, Old Kindles drop support for buying books, new e-readers

In this edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show, your host Michael Kozlowski talks about all of the latest Amazon Kindle News. The lead story focuses on why Kindle for Android from Google Play has dropped support for the purchasing of ebooks in the app. Older Kindle e-readers will also have the store disabled in August, 2022. Send to Kindle, which not a lot of people use, will have support for EPUB books later this year and also cease supporting older formats.

There are going to be more e-readers released in 2022, than any other year in the history of e-readers. I surmise, that over 130 e-readers, smartphones and e-notes with e-paper displays will be released this year. You will get a sense of some of the big ones that have come out already, such as the Nook Glowlight 4e, the upcoming Pocketbook Era, Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus and numerous models from Hisense, and this is just in the past two weeks.

Is Onyx Boox ever going to have competition in the e-note space? They are one of the few brands that always release new products, with Google Play and the latest version of Android, they also drop many firmware updates every couple of months. There is one emerging brand, Bigme, that will soon give them a run for their money, however they are a year behind.



