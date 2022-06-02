iReader Ocean 2 e-reader review

The iReader Ocean 2 comes across as a handy e-reader device having a 7-inch E Ink display. The device comes with an asymmetrical design similar to that of the Amazon Kindle Oasis 3. The left spine is also where the page turn buttons are placed. However, unlike the Kindle Oasis 3, the iReader Ocean 2 runs Android, which means there is always the option to sideload apps from other sources. Further, the lightweight design together with the compact dimensions makes reading off the Ocean 2 a breeze.

Specifications and features

Specs-wise, the Ocean 2 comes with a 2 GHz dual-core processor under the hood which the company said contributes to 17 percent faster page turn rates. The other highlight of the Ocean 2 is the staggering 128 GB of LPDDR4 storage that it comes with, which is clearly the highest storage ever offered in any e-reader device so far. There is no SD card slot either, which further justifies the large storage offered.

Another reason could be the excellent music playback capabilities that the Ocean 2 boasts of, and music files surely take a bit more storage than e-books. It supports five different music formats which make the device a comprehensive music player as well. The audio output is really good and rightly complements the music app that the device comes integrated with. So, if you want something other than reading e-books or listening to audiobooks, there is always some music that you can catch up with. Otherwise, an 1800 mAh power source keeps the device going and can sustain 72 hours of reading time comfortably. The device supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

The display

Meanwhile, there is the 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300PPI resolution that the device comes with. The display supports 16 levels of grayscale which the company said has been tuned to simulate 256-level grayscale using proper algorithms. The device also offers a 28-level DC warm and cold light setting which adjusts on its own with respect to the ambient light to allow for the perfect reading experience. The display response times have improved by 20 percent while there is a 15 percent better contrast as well.

The build

The Ocean 2 is also extremely thin and light, measuring just 3.5 mm while weighing 170 grams. The spine which is thicker than the rest of the body provides a nice place to hold the device for reading. The ergonomically placed twin turn buttons ensure you can use the device using a single hand while still operating the buttons with your fingers. The buttons again are user programable and can be set to perform other tasks like a return or global refresh functionality.

The User Interface

The UI has been kept simple, which largely comprises three primary tabs placed at the bottom. The left tab will lead to the section where all your e-books are stored while the middle tab lets you access the app store. Unfortunately, it’s largely all Chinese stuff here which is understandable considering that the device is meant for sale in mainland China.

The right-most tab, on the other hand, is the Settings menu which again leads to various features of the device. These include text, music, images, file explorer, and so on. Swiping down from the top reveals more controls such as the light modes, audio level, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and the system-wide refresh option. There are a few pre-set light mode options as well like Outdoor, Night, Indoor, Custom, and such.

Reading and listening

The e-reader supports a wide range of e-book formats, from PDFs and Mobi to even the DJVU format as well. While the 7-inch display might seem that tad bit small for PDFs, manga looks great. In fact, the 7-inch display seems just right for digital graphic content such as manga. Aiding in it all is the E Ink Carta display which has markedly better contrast and page response times.

Also, as it is with most aspects of the e-reader, the one reading out the books is also Chinese. While that might suit the Chinese audience fine, and that is what the device is meant to be in any case, the same isn’t so for the English-speaking audience. Rather, things turn out to be a bit distasteful here. The audio quality though is top-notch and leaves almost nothing to be desired. It’s crisp, loud, and clear with a healthy dose of bass in it as well.

Conclusion

On the whole, the iReader Ocean 2 is a great e-reader device while also offering an immersive listening experience, be it audiobooks or just music. Build quality is excellent too. In fact, you will be hardpressed to find any fault with the device save for one glaring omission, it is its lack of support for English. There is some English in there though there is no denying it still is predominantly Chinese to the core.

iReader Ocean 2 $219.99 3.15 Design 4.8/5







Software 3.5/5







Ebooks 3.0/5







Audiobooks 3.5/5







Accessibility 1.0/5







Pros Slick Design

You can import in your own ebooks

Manual Page turn buttons Cons No SD

Cannot sideload in Android apps

No English

Bookstore is in Chinese Buy Now