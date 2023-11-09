Harry Potter ebooks now available on Kobo Plus

Kobo has just announced that the entire Harry Potter series of ebooks is now available on the Kobo Plus catalogue in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. The beloved fantasy books will be available to Kobo Plus subscribers in English, Dutch and French starting November 8th. Dutch, Belgian and French booklovers can access Kobo Plus via the Kobo Books App for iOS or Android and directly on Kobo e-readers.

“The impact of the Harry Potter series is unprecedented. While the Harry Potter titles have always been popular on Kobo, we are so excited to bring them and other stories from the Wizarding World™ to our Kobo Plus subscribers. After over a decade as pioneers in the digital reading space, we’ve learned that nothing excites a booklover as much as saying ‘read as much as you want,’ which is exactly what our Kobo Plus service offers,” said Bart Robers, Director, Audiobooks and Global Subscriptions, Rakuten Kobo.

